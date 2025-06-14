JoSAA Counselling 2025: Check Round 1 Allotment, Opening & Closing Ranks

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the Round 1 seat allotment results for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Students who applied for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other top engineering institutions across India can now check their allotment status at the official website — josaa.nic.in.

This seat allotment marks a crucial milestone for candidates who cleared JEE Advanced or JEE Main 2025 and participated in the choice-filling process. Allotments are based on candidates' ranks, categories, and selected preferences.

JoSAA has also published the opening and closing ranks for each course and institute.

How to Check JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result:

Visit josaa.nic.in.

Click on “View Seat Allotment Result – Round 1.”

Login using your JEE Main application number and password.

The details of your allotted course, institute, and category will be displayed.

Download and print the seat allotment letter for future reference.

Important Dates After Round 1 Allotment:

Seat Acceptance Fee Payment & Document Upload:

June 14 to June 18, 2025 (up to 5 PM)

Respond to Queries (If Any):

By June 19, 2025 (up to 5 PM)

Available Options for Allotted Candidates:

Freeze: Accept the seat and exit from further rounds.

Float: Accept the seat but stay eligible for higher preferences.

Slide: Accept the seat but be considered for a better course within the same institute.

Candidates must complete all formalities within deadlines to secure their seats.

Not Happy With Your Allotment?

Don’t worry! If you're not satisfied with the current allotment, you can opt for "Float" or "Slide" and wait for the next round.

JoSAA will conduct six rounds in total.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on June 21, 2025.

Stay tuned to official updates and make sure to adhere to the timelines to avoid losing your seat.