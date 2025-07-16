JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result OUT: Check Steps to Download

On July 16, 2025, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority announced the JoSAA 2025 seat allocation results for round 6. Applicants who submitted an application for Round 6 counseling can view the seat allocation results on the JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in.

Candidates will require their application number and password to view the seat allocation results. By following the easy steps listed below, candidates can view the seat allocation list.

Steps to Check JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result:

Go to josaa.nic.in, JoSAA's official website.

Click the link to view the JoSAA 2025 seat allocation results on the main page.

Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Your seat allocation result will appear once you click "submit."

Download the page and review the outcome.

Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

According to the official schedule, candidates have from July 16 to July 20, 2025, to report to the designated colleges, pay the cost, and upload their supporting documentation. The fee must be paid by July 20, 2025. The deadline for answering questions and resolving any fee payment concerns is July 21, 2025.