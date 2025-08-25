JKBOSE Class 10, 11 Exams 2025 Postponed Due to Bad Weather in J&K, Ladakh – Check New Dates

JKBOSE 2025 Exams: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed the Class 10 and Class 11 examinations scheduled for August 25, 2025, due to heavy rains and severe weather conditions across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The board confirmed that the fresh exam dates will be announced shortly on the official website jkbose.nic.in. Until then, students have been advised to continue their preparations and stay updated through official announcements.

Why the Exams Were Postponed

The decision comes after reports of extreme weather in several parts of the region, making it difficult for students and staff to safely reach exam centres. Schools and exam authorities have been instructed to immediately share this update with students and parents to avoid inconvenience.

Next Steps for Students

JKBOSE will publish the revised exam schedule soon.

Students are advised to check the official portal regularly.

Preparation should continue as per the existing syllabus and timetable.

Official Statement

According to the board’s notification, “The Class 10th and 11th examinations scheduled on August 25, 2025, stand postponed due to adverse weather conditions in many parts of J&K and Ladakh. The rescheduled dates will be communicated later.”