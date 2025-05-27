Indian Government Approves 15 International Universities to Open Campuses in India

The Indian government has given a green signal to 15 foreign universities to set up their campuses in the country. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that these universities, particularly from the UK, will be opening their branches in India by this academic year.

Focus on STEM Education

The universities will concentrate mostly on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) streams. This initiative will give Indian students access to world-class education and research opportunities.

University of Liverpool and University of Southampton Pioneers

The University of Liverpool and Southampton are the first foreign universities to be permitted to establish campuses in India. The University of Liverpool will establish a campus in Bengaluru and will offer courses in Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, and Biomedical Sciences.

Global Education and Research

The government of India also plans to make India a center for global research and education. The National Education Policy 2020 is focused on international cooperation and the creation of global citizens.

Boost for Higher Education

Foreign university entries are likely to improve India's higher education system. It will also give students exposure to global faculty, research centers, and employment opportunities.

Implementation of NEP 2020

The Minister highlighted the importance of implementing NEP 2020 in order to ensure that India becomes a developed country by 2047. The policy seeks to ensure internationalization of education, research, and innovation.

The 15 international universities establishing campuses in India feature some of the best UK institutions. It is set to have a major impact on the higher education sector of the nation.

Some of the most important advantages of this process are:

More access to foreign education for Indian students

International cooperation between Indian and international universities

Stimulation of research and innovation in India

Enhanced employability of Indian students

In total, the arrival of foreign universities is an important move towards making India a global center of education and research.

