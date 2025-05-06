IIT Madras Offers Free AI Courses via SWAYAM for Everyone - Free of Cost

IIT Madras has announced the launch of five free online courses on AI through the SWAYAM Plus platform. These courses are open to everyone, students, teachers, or working professionals, and require no prior knowledge of AI.

Each course spans 25 to 45 hours and focuses on equipping learners with practical AI knowledge through real-world examples and hands-on programming using Python. The only prerequisites? Basic digital literacy and a strong desire to learn.

Announcing the initiative, Professor R. Sarathi, SWAYAM Plus coordinator at IIT Madras, confirmed that the courses align with the National Credit Framework (NCrF). They are suitable for learners from any stream, arts, science, or commerce, and can also be pursued for academic credit.

The Five Free AI Courses Offered

AI for Physics

Learn how machine learning can be used to solve complex physics problems. The course includes interactive labs and problem-solving modules.

AI for Chemistry

Explore the application of AI in understanding chemical reactions and molecular behavior using Python and real-world data sets.

AI in Accounting

Designed for commerce students, this course integrates AI tools with accounting tasks. Learners will use Python to work with financial datasets.

Cricket Analytics with AI

Dive into sports analytics using cricket match data. This course helps learners apply AI tools to analyze real match scenarios using Python.

AI/ML using Python

A foundational course covering AI and machine learning basics. It includes lessons on Python, statistics, algebra, and data handling.

Important Dates and How to Register

Last Date to Apply: May 12, 2025

Registration Link: swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in/ai-for-all-courses

Contact: pmu-sp@swayam2.ac.in

Other Popular AI Courses by IIT Madras

In addition to the new SWAYAM Plus offerings, IIT Madras provides several other advanced AI courses via NPTEL and SWAYAM platforms:

Artificial Intelligence: Search Methods for Problem Solving – Prof. Deepak Khemani

Machine Learning – Prof. Balaraman Ravindran

Deep Learning with TensorFlow – Covers neural networks and practical implementation

Natural Language Processing (NLP) – Focus on text analysis and language modelling

Data Science for Engineers – Training in Python, statistics, and data handling

These programs are designed for learners from all backgrounds and require no previous experience in AI.

With AI rapidly becoming an essential skill, IIT Madras' initiative is a golden opportunity for anyone looking to future-proof their career, at zero cost.