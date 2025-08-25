ICSI CS Professional June 2025 Results Out: Check Your Scorecard Now

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the CS Professional Programme results for June 2025 on August 25, 2025. The results, released at 11:00 AM IST on the ICSI website (icsi.edu), have brought relief and joy to thousands of aspiring company secretaries across India.

The results cover both CS Professional courses under the 2017 and 2022 syllabi, along with a provisional merit list for both categories. Candidates can view their detailed scorecards, which include subject-wise marks and overall performance.

How to Check and Download ICSI CS Professional Result

Follow these simple steps to access your result:

Visit the official ICSI website: icsi.edu

On the homepage, click “CS Professional Result June 2025” (for Professional Programme) or “CS Executive Result June 2025” (for Executive Programme).

Enter your roll number and 17-digit registration number or PIN.

Submit your credentials to view your result. Your scorecard will show subject-wise marks and overall status.

Download, save, or print your result for future reference.

Digital and Physical Scorecards

Professional Programme: Candidates can download their digital scorecards immediately. A physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will also be sent by post. If it is not received within 30 days, candidates should contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu.

Executive Programme: Only an electronic result-cum-marks statement is issued. No physical copies will be dispatched, so candidates are advised to download and securely save their e-result.

What’s Next for Successful Candidates

Candidates who clear the Professional Programme are eligible for ICSI membership and can begin their journey in corporate governance and compliance roles.

The December 2025 session for both Executive and Professional Programmes is scheduled for December 22–29, 2025, with registrations opening from August 26, 2025.

Stay updated and check your results to take the next step toward becoming a certified company secretary.