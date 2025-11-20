IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out Now: Check and Download Score!

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the results for the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now visit the official website ibps.in to check and download their scorecards. This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill more than 13,500 clerk vacancies across participating banks.

The preliminary examination was held on October 4, 5 and 11. While prelims marks are not included in the final merit list, qualifying this stage is essential for moving to the Mains examination. The Mains exam is scheduled to take place on November 29.

How to check your IBPS Clerk Prelims result

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the link titled IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination Result 2025

Enter your registration number and password or date of birth

Submit the details to view your result

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

The scorecard includes the candidate’s name, roll number, category, marks obtained in each section, overall prelims score and qualification status for the next stage.

With the prelims results now out, candidates who have qualified are advised to begin focused preparation for the upcoming Mains exam, which will play a crucial role in final selection and bank allotment.