HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025 Soon: Check Class 10th, 12th Results Online

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the supplementary results for Class 10 and Class 12 students for the year 2025 shortly. The examinations for Class 10 were held from July 22, 2025, to July 29, 2025, and for Class 12 from July 22, 2025, to July 28, 2025.

Checking HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025

To view their results, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to hpbose.org, the official HPBOSE website.

the official HPBOSE website. Go to Results Section: Click on "Results" on the homepage.

Choose Pertinent Exam Result: Select "HPSOS 10th Supplementary Result" or "HPSOS 12th Supplementary Result" depending on your class.

Enter Roll Number: Enter your roll number and click to see your result.

Download Result: Download a copy of your result for later reference.

Alternate Ways to Check Results

Students can also access their results via:

SMS: Send a message to 56263 with the necessary details.

DigiLocker: Log in to your DigiLocker account, visit the HPBOSE section, and enter your roll number to see your result.

When to Expect Results

Even though the board has not released an official date, going by past trends, the results can be announced anytime. In the previous year, Class 10 supplementary exam results were announced on August 23, while Class 12 results were announced on August 19. Students are also requested to have their roll numbers ready in case of any last-minute issues.

