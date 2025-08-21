HP Board Supplementary Result 2025: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result Date and Time

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be announcing the supplementary results for students of Class 10 and 12. The aspirants who have appeared for the exams can wait for the announcement of results in August 2025, possibly during the third week of the month.

How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025

Students will have to log in to the official website at hpbose.org and do the following to access their results:

Click on the "Results" tab on the home page.

Choose the appropriate link for Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary results.

Provide their roll number in the login window.

Click on "Search" to see their results.

Download the result for reference.

Important Highlights of HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025

Exam Name: Himachal Pradesh Board Supplementary Examination 2025

Board Name: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

Result Name: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025

Official Website: hpbose.org

Result Website: hpbose.org

Academic Year: 2025-26

Exam Date: July 25, 2025

Exam Mode: Offline, pen and paper mode

Important Details

The HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 announced online is temporary.

Candidates will have to take their original official updated marksheet from the school afterward.

Students are requested to visit the official website frequently for the latest result updates.

Following the aforementioned process and keeping themselves informed, students are easily able to access their results of supplementary examinations and proceed further in life.

