Holiday For Schools and Colleges in Manipur on August 19: Maharaj Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Birth Anniversary

Manipur: The state will observe a public holiday on August 19 to mark the sixth birth anniversary of Maharaj Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. On this occasion, all schools, colleges and banks in Manipur will remain closed.

Ujjain: Authorities have announced a public holiday on August 18 for Baba Mahakal Ji’s royal procession. With Janmashtami on August 16 and Sunday on August 17, schools, colleges, and banks in Ujjain will remain closed for three consecutive days (August 16–18).