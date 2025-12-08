Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: What Students and Parents Should Know

As December sets in, schools across Himachal Pradesh enter a crucial phase of the academic calendar, with examinations, academic wrap-ups, and the approach of winter vacations. Unlike most Indian states that follow a uniform holiday schedule, Himachal Pradesh follows a dual school system based on geography, which directly decides the duration of winter holidays for students.

The state classifies schools under two categories — Winter Closing Schools in high-altitude and tribal areas, and Summer Closing Schools in the lower hills and plain regions. This system exists to accommodate the extreme weather conditions in snow-bound regions where road connectivity often comes to a halt during peak winter.

Christmas Only Statewide Holiday in December

For December 2025, Christmas Day on December 25 (Thursday) stands as the only confirmed gazetted holiday across the state. December 24 (Wednesday), Christmas Eve, will be observed as a restricted or regional holiday in several school calendars but is not mandatory for all institutions.

For most schools, December will remain largely a working month focused on final examinations and internal assessments, especially in Winter Closing regions.

Long Winter Vacation for High-Altitude Schools from January

Schools located in tribal and high-altitude belts, which follow the Winter Closing system, have already completed most of their academic activities by November. These schools generally observe a long winter vacation starting in the first week of January 2026, lasting about 40 to 42 days and often extending well into February due to heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

In December, these schools will largely function as usual, except for the Christmas holiday and any region-specific closures declared by the district administration.

Short Winter Break for Summer Closing Schools from Late December

Meanwhile, schools in the lower hills and plain districts, which fall under the Summer Closing system, will observe a short winter vacation starting in the last week of December. The break is expected to begin around December 23 or 24, 2025, with schools likely to reopen between January 5 and January 10, 2026, depending on district-level directives.

For these schools, December 25 remains the only confirmed mandatory holiday, while the winter vacation period will be officially notified closer to the date.

Cold Wave May Trigger Last-Minute Changes

Education officials have advised parents and students to stay alert, as District Magistrates (DMs) frequently issue last-minute orders in response to severe cold wave conditions. These may include:

Early declaration of winter vacations

Temporary school closures

Revised school timings for younger classes

Parents Advised to Track Official Notifications

With holiday schedules varying by district and school category, parents are advised to confirm their child’s school zone — whether it falls under the Winter Closing or Summer Closing system — and rely only on official school notices and district administration updates for accurate information.