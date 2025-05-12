HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Haryana Board to Announce Results Soon – Check Date, Steps to Download Marksheet

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th and 12th board exam results 2025 soon on its official website — bseh.org.in. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards using their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

After the HBSE online results are released, students are advised by Haryana School Education to collect their original marksheets and other official documents from their respective schools.

HBSE Result 2025: Exam Dates

Class 10th Exams: Conducted from February 28 to March 19, 2025

Class 12th Exams: Conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2025

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation or rechecking soon after the official announcement. The HBSE board will release details regarding the revaluation process on its website.

How to Check HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Online

Follow the steps below to check your results once released:

Step 1: Visit the official HBSE website — bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the result link — ‘HBSE Secondary Exam Result 2025’ for Class 10 or ‘HBSE Sr. Secondary Exam Result 2025’ for Class 12

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and click on the Submit button

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save your scorecard for future reference.