Haryana Board 12th Results 2025 Out: Direct Link, Toppers, and Re-evaluation Info

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) officially declared the Class 12 board exam results today, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10 AM. Chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma and Secretary Munish Nagpal made the announcement during a press conference held at the HBSE headquarters in Bhiwani.

This year, more than 2.13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams, which were conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2025, across 1,434 centres in Haryana. The long wait is finally over for students, who can now check their scores online at the official website bseh.org.in and other authorised portals.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Quick Highlights

Result Date & Time: May 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM

Total Students Appeared: Over 2.13 lakh

Examination Period: February 27 – April 2, 2025

Official Website: bseh.org.in

How to Check HBSE Class 12 Result 2025 Online

Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

Click on the “Class 12th Result 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other required details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

SMS Option:

Students facing internet issues can get their results via SMS.

Format: Type RESULTHB12 and send it to 56263

Despite Challenges, Evaluation Completed On Time

The HBSE successfully managed the evaluation process in spite of challenges, including a reported question paper leak in the English exam. The board ensured academic integrity and completed the evaluation across 48 marking centers in 22 districts, engaging thousands of teachers.

Toppers, Pass Percentage & District-Wise Performance Released

Alongside individual results, HBSE has also released:

Overall pass percentage

District-wise performance

List of toppers for each stream

This data offers insight into academic trends and district-level achievements for 2025.

Re-evaluation & Improvement Exams: What Next for Students?

For students dissatisfied with their results or those who did not pass:

Re-evaluation and Improvement Exam Applications: Open for 20 days from the result date

Open for 20 days from the result date Fee: ₹800 per subject

₹800 per subject Improvement Exams: Scheduled for June 2025

Students are encouraged to visit the official HBSE website to access re-evaluation forms, improvement exam schedules, and fee payment guidelines.

Official Links and Resources

HBSE Official Website: bseh.org.in