Gujarat GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025 Declared – Check Now

The Gujarat Board (GSEB) has released the Class 12th Science Supplementary Results 2025 today, July 12, at its official website, i.e., gseb.org.The supplementary exam is meant for the students who could not pass the regular exam conducted days ago. Giving the second chance to the students under Purak Prariksha (Supplementary Exam) to bring them back into the regular academic year. The students who appeared for the exam can now check the results at its official website and download their provisional marks memos. The original marks memo and transfer certificate will be provided by the school.

This result is only for class 12th students who gave the supplementary exam between June 23 and 30, 2025. To clear the exam, students need to get at least 33% marks in each subject and the same as overall marks. Since the board has announced only Class 12th Science results, the students who appeared for the exam from the streams of Arts, Commerce, and General are eagerly waiting for the results. According to the internal sources, the results of these streams will be announced by the end of July 2025.

How to Check GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025?

To check the results and download the marks list, students need to follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket Number in the box and click Submit.

Step 4: Your provisional marks list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Click Download and print a copy to keep for your further reference.

GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025: Details Mentioned

The Online Provisional Marks List Will Contain

Student’s name and hall ticket number

Marks in each subject

Total marks

Grade

Pass or fail status

Students who appeared for the exam should be careful about the marksheet details. If they find any mistake on the marks sheet, immediately visit the school and explain it to the principal.