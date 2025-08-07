GTU BE Sem 7 Remedial Result 2025 Declared: Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has officially announced the BE Semester 7 Remedial Exam Results for the May 2025 session. Students who appeared for these exams can now view their scores on the university’s official website — gtu.ac.in.

Direct Link Here: gturesults.in/recheck.aspx?ext=S2025&rof=4802&ext=S2025&rof=4802

The recently declared results include those for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, such as BE, BC, and BS for both 2nd and 7th semesters, conducted as part of the remedial cycle. Students can access their individual results by entering their roll number or registration number on the GTU result portal.

🔹 Steps to Check GTU Result 2025

Visit the official website – gtu.ac.in

Click on the “Results” or “Examination” tab on the homepage

Select your course and semester (BE/BC/BS)

Click on the appropriate result link

Enter your Roll Number or Registration Number

Click Submit

Download and save your mark sheet for future reference

📌 Important Note

Students are strongly advised to save or print a copy of their mark sheet for academic or admission purposes.

In case of any errors or issues with the result, they must reach out to the GTU Examination Cell without delay for resolution.

🔗 Direct Link to Check GTU BE Sem 7 Remedial Result 2025

👉 Click Here to View Your Result

Stay tuned to the GTU website for updates on revaluation, supplementary exams, and upcoming academic notifications.