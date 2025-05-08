GSEB SSC Class 10 Results 2025: 83.08% pass rate, Girls Outperform Boys

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Class 10 (SSC) results for 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage is 83.08%, which is slightly better than last year by 0.52%.

A total of 7.46 lakh students appeared for the exam, and 6.20 lakh of them passed.

Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 87.24%, while boys recorded 79.56%.

The exams were conducted at 989 centres across the state. Kansa (Mehsana) and Bholad (Bhavnagar) centres had the best results, with 99.11% of students passing. However, Ambav centre in Kheda recorded the lowest pass rate at 29.56%.

How to Check Your GSEB SSC Result 2025:

Go to the official website: gseb.org

Click on the “SSC Result 2025” link in the “Latest Notifications” section

Enter your six-digit seat number

Submit the details to view your result

Download and print the provisional marksheet for future use

The results are now live, and students can access their scores using their seat numbers on the GSEB website.