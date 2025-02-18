February 26, 27 Holidays in AP, Telangana: Maha Shivaratri and MLC Elections

The Telangana government has declared a public holiday on February 26 to mark the occasion of Maha Shivaratri 2025. As a result, schools and colleges in the state will get two days holidays on February 26 and 27.

The Telangana government issued an annual holiday calendar, which stated that February 26 is a public holiday in honour of Maha Shivaratri. The day following, February 27, will be a holiday as well due to the polls for MLC elections.

Along with Telangana, schools across various districts in Andhra Pradesh, namely Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari, will remain shut on February 27 given the MLC polls. The Guntur and Krishna districts will also have a holiday on February 27.

In Telangana, the Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda districts will also have a holiday on February 27 as a result of the polling for the MLC election.

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh MLC seats elections will be held on February 27. The nomination started on February 3 and will go on till February 10. The nomination is withdrawable by the candidates up to February 13.

Telangana government officials have already declared the holiday on February 26 to celebrate Maha Shivaratri. The second holiday on February 27 is because of the polling for the elections of MLCs. The authorities are to make an official announcement shortly.

