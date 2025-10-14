Diwali 2025 Tamil Nadu Holiday: Extended Break for Students and Employees?

With the festive season looming, students across the nation are getting increasingly excited. Diwali 2025 is going to be one to remember, with the timing of the festival coinciding with a long weekend. The majority of Tamil Nadu will celebrate the main Diwali festivities on Monday, October 20th, while other states will light up their lamps on Tuesday, October 21st.

This year Diwali coincides well with the student schedule. In Tamil Nadu, Monday, October 20, is the key day for festivities, but in most other states, Diwali is celebrated on Tuesday, October 21. The timing may provide a good long holiday to students.

Why is this so unique? With Diwali falling on a Monday, students get Saturday and Sunday off automatically, which is a three-day break. Some companies might also declare the 3rd Saturday a holiday, so the students get a mini long weekend to celebrate the festival.

But this timing also poses a problem for families. Some people go to their hometowns to spend Diwali. A family, for instance, celebrating Diwali on Monday will have to depart that night itself to return to work or college by Tuesday. Roads and trains will be full, travel will become tough.

Most students are praying that the government announces Tuesday, October 22, as a holiday as well. If it does so, it will become a four-day Diwali weekend, allowing families to celebrate and travel without any stress. Even if Saturday is included as a working day, the longer holiday break would still be a blessing for students and families.

Last year, too, the same extended holidays were announced, so hopes are high that this year can turn out to be the same.

This year's Diwali, students are not only waiting for sweets, new clothes, and fireworks but also expecting that added day off to make the festival all the more wonderful.

Here's hoping everyone a joyous Diwali 2025 with lots of joy, sweets, and easy celebrations!

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