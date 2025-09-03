Delhi Rains: School Holiday Announced in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad – Details Here

Heavy rains continued to lash Delhi-NCR, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for Wednesday, September 3. The downpour on Tuesday left several parts of the national capital and adjoining cities waterlogged, while the overflowing Yamuna inundated low-lying areas, forcing residents to deal with water entering their homes.

According to the IMD forecast, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain, with isolated areas likely to experience moderate showers. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 32 and 34°C, about 1–2 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 22–24°C, which is 2–4 degrees below normal.

Waterlogging in NCR

Several areas in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad reported severe waterlogging, causing traffic snarls and forcing commuters to wade through knee-deep waters on September 2. Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 20 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM and 8:30 PM on Tuesday.

School Holiday Announced

In view of the situation, authorities in Noida and Greater Noida have ordered the closure of all government and private schools on September 3. Similarly, schools in Ghaziabad will also remain shut today, following an official order from the District Magistrate.

Traffic Advisory in Delhi

The rising water level in the Yamuna forced the closure of the Old Iron Bridge for both traffic and public movement from 4:00 PM on September 2 until further notice.

Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories alerting commuters about diversions at Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, and Geeta Colony Road. Motorists have been advised to avoid these routes and opt for public transport.

Another advisory warned of delays on Old GT Road due to waterlogging at GTK Bus Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar. Commuters have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and take alternative routes.