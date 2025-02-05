Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Schools, Colleges, and Offices holiday today

The Delhi government has declared Wednesday, February 5, 2025, as a public holiday in the light of Delhi Assembly Elections. The move will likely motivate the maximum voter participation in the elections, with the voting process taking place in one phase throughout the city. The election results will be declared on February 8, 2025. Though the holiday will be seen in government and private offices, the Metro and public buses, which are essential services, will not see any disruption. Here is what will be open and what will be closed in Delhi on election day.

Government Offices and Banks to Remain Shut

The General Administration Department (GAD) under the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has issued a notification stating that all government offices, local and autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings will remain closed on February 5. This is to ensure that government employees can vote without any disruption. Similarly, banks will also be closed for the day.

Schools and Colleges Closed

Schools and colleges in Delhi are to be kept closed on the 5th of February for conducting the elections, and educational institutes are also open as polling stations. Some schools and colleges can even be declared closed a day before on the 4th of February due to the final preparations for polls.

For example, Jamia Millia Islamia has declared a two-day holiday for its Middle School and both the staff and students are on leave on February 4 and 5. The two days would give time for necessary preparations regarding the elections.

Cinema Halls, Liquor Stores, and Licensed Establishments Closed

According to the Election Commission's instructions, cinema halls, liquor shops, and all other licensed outlets will be shut from 6 pm on February 3 till 6 pm on February 5. No disturbances or distractions should occur on polling day to ensure a peaceful voting environment.

What is Open on Polling Day?

Despite the closures, several services will remain operational across the city. The Delhi Metro will operate as usual, with services starting early at 4 am on February 5 to facilitate voter movement. The trains will run every 30 minutes until 6 am, after which normal services will resume.

Delhi Transport Corporation buses will continue plying, thereby ensuring smooth public transport for its residents. All hospitals, pharmacies, and other essential services are expected to function normally, offering uninterrupted service to the public in terms of health needs.

All retail outlets - grocery stores, eateries, etc. are expected to continue their operations so that residents can continue their day-to-day life.

This public holiday on February 5 will see the closure of several government offices, schools, and some commercial places; however, the essential services, including public transportation and health care, will continue as usual. Considering that the Delhi Assembly Elections will take the forefront, this holiday will allow the residents to vote, which keeps the city running with all essentials.

Also read: New Holiday Schedule for Himachal Pradesh Schools, Details Inside