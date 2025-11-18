CSEET 2026 Overhaul: Eligibility, Fees, and Registration Dates Out

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has unveiled a comprehensive restructuring of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), with the revamped format scheduled for launch in June 2026. The overhaul is part of the Institute’s broader strategy to align entry-level training with the fast-evolving corporate, regulatory, and technological landscape.

According to ICSI, the restructured CSEET will feature an updated curriculum that reflects emerging trends in governance and corporate operations. The redesigned assessment pattern will focus more on conceptual clarity, analytical skills, communication abilities, and overall professional aptitude. Fresh study material and enhanced learning support will be introduced, along with improvements to the examination experience.

Transition Period: Last Attempt Under Old Format

ICSI has confirmed that the final session of the current remote-proctored CSEET will take place in January 2026. Candidates who clear this session can register for the CS Executive Programme within one year of the result declaration without paying any exemption fee.

The first session under the revamped structure will be held in June 2026.

Eligibility Criteria Unchanged

The eligibility norms remain the same, with only Indian nationals allowed to apply. Students who have passed or are appearing for the 10+2 examination can register for CSEET.

Direct Entry Through Exemptions

Several groups remain exempt from CSEET and can directly enroll in the CS Executive Programme, including:

Candidates who cleared the ICSI Foundation Examination

CA and CMA final pass-outs

Bachelor’s and postgraduate degree holders

Final-year undergraduate students

Revised Fee Structure

ICSI has announced the new fee framework:

CSEET Registration Fee (including SIP and online classes): ₹7,500

Examination Fee (per session): ₹1,500

Details for the Student Induction Programme and online coaching classes will be released separately.

Updated Registration Windows

June Session: October 1–January 31

October 1–January 31 June 2026 (only): December 16, 2025–February 15, 2026

December 16, 2025–February 15, 2026 October Session: February 1–May 31

February 1–May 31 October 2026 (only): February 16, 2026–May 31, 2026

February 16, 2026–May 31, 2026 February Session: June 1–September 30

This restructuring aims to strengthen foundational competencies and better prepare aspirants for the CS Executive and Professional levels.