CRPF Contract jobs: 22 General Duty Medical Officer posts

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been inviting candidates for General Duty Medical Offer posts in CRPF hospitals. These are contract-based jobs, and the applications are invited.

With 22 contractual jobs, CRPF has released these job openings, which are eligible for those who passed the MBBS.

Age limit: The applicant's age must be at most 70 years.

Salary: Rs 75,000/- per month

Interview date: July 31, 2024

Applicants should attend the interview on the scheduled date at composite hospitals of Hyderabad, Pune, Guwahati, Gandhi Nagar, Srinagar, and Imphal.

Eligible candidates should take the chance and request to attend the interview.

Official website: https://rect.crpf.gov.in/

