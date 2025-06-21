Class 12 Board Exams: Girls Dominate, Outshine Boys Across Social Groups

India's education sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past decade, with Class 12 results showcasing a significant surge in student performance, particularly among girls and underrepresented groups. According to recent data from the Ministry of Education, the number of students scoring above 60% in Class 12 board exams has increased by 85.8% since 2013, with girls outperforming boys across all social categories.

Girls Lead the Way

The statistics show an astonishing trend: girls have achieved phenomenal gains in terms of academic performance, with a 95.7% rise in the number of girls scoring more than 60% in Class 12 exams. This improvement is seen across all sections of society, with scheduled castes and tribes' girls posting remarkable gains. ST girls, especially, have recorded a phenomenal 251.6% growth in academic performance, up from 0.6 lakh in 2013 to 2.3 lakh in 2024.

Higher Participation and Science Stream Pass Rates

The statistics also reveal a striking rise in student enrollment for Class 12 board exams, registering a 10.6% growth in overall participation since 2013. SC and ST students have registered significant improvements, with 16.1% and 24.4% boosts in participation rates, respectively. Additionally, there has been a tremendous increase in students choosing and passing with science as a stream, particularly among girls and disadvantaged groups. The passing of students in science has risen by 68.2% since 2013, with a 110% rise among girls.

Challenges Persist

Though excellent progress has been made, drop-out rates between Class 10 and Class 12 remain a challenge. About 26.6 lakh students dropped out of their Class 10 studies, while 24.76 lakh students had to do so in Class 12. The Education Ministry underscores the importance of raising retention after Class 10 to enhance the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher secondary and higher education.

A Promising Future

The trends in the Class 12 results are heartening, and they show an inclination towards increased inclusiveness and learning achievement in India's education system. While the nation continues to work towards strengthening its education system, the emphasis on retention and support for disadvantaged groups will be key to maintaining this momentum. With apt policies and interventions, India will be able to empower its youth and construct a better future for the coming generations.

Key Highlights:

85.8% jump in students scoring over 60% in Class 12 exams after 2013

Girls perform better than boys in all social groups, with a 95.7% jump in academic performance

ST girls record a 251.6% rise in academics

68.2% rise in pass-outs with science stream as their subject since 2013

Girls recorded a 110% rise in pass-outs in the science stream

By pointing out these trends and challenges, we can better understand the intricacies of India's education system and strive to build a more inclusive and supportive learning environment for all students.

