CISCE Class 10 and 12 Results 2025 Out – Here’s How to Check and Download Your Scorecard
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the 2025 results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) today, April 30.
Students can now check and download their results from the below official websites:
Exam Dates:
ICSE (Class 10): February 18 – March 27, 2025
ISC (Class 12): February 13 – April 5, 2025
How to Check Your Result:
Go to digilocker.gov.in
Navigate to the CISCE section
Select either Class 10 or Class 12 results
Enter your Index Number, Unique ID, and Date of Birth
Click Submit to view and download your digital marksheet
Rechecking and Re-evaluation:
The option to apply for rechecking is open immediately and will close on May 4, 2025
If you're still not satisfied, you can request a re-evaluation of specific subjects
Students may also appear for improvement exams (up to two subjects) in July 2025
In the previous year (2024), the overall ICSE pass rate was an impressive 99.47%, with over 82% of participating schools achieving a 100% pass rate.