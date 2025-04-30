CISCE Class 10 and 12 Results 2025 Out – Here’s How to Check and Download Your Scorecard

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the 2025 results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) today, April 30.

Students can now check and download their results from the below official websites:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Exam Dates:

ICSE (Class 10): February 18 – March 27, 2025

ISC (Class 12): February 13 – April 5, 2025

How to Check Your Result:

Go to digilocker.gov.in

Navigate to the CISCE section

Select either Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter your Index Number, Unique ID, and Date of Birth

Click Submit to view and download your digital marksheet

Rechecking and Re-evaluation:

The option to apply for rechecking is open immediately and will close on May 4, 2025

If you're still not satisfied, you can request a re-evaluation of specific subjects

Students may also appear for improvement exams (up to two subjects) in July 2025

In the previous year (2024), the overall ICSE pass rate was an impressive 99.47%, with over 82% of participating schools achieving a 100% pass rate.