Chhattisgarh School Holidays September 2025 – Full List of Festival Breaks

September is one of the most hectic months of the academic year since most schools in Chhattisgarh plan their half-yearly exams to be held in this month. In addition to the hectic exam schedule, the month also has a series of holidays that provide an opportunity for students and teachers alike to relax, rejuvenate, and participate in cultural events.

Around the world, September is a transition season with numerous festivals and community events celebrated during this time. Back in India, the month is also inextricably linked to traditional practices and regional celebrations. For the students, the holidays are doubly useful—offering a brief respite from academic stress as well as time to be involved in cultural and religious celebrations.

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List – September 2025

Following is the list of festivals schools in Chhattisgarh will be closing for in September 2025:

September 6, 2025 (Saturday): Eid al-Milad

September 17, 2025 (Wednesday): Vishwakarma Puja

September 22, 2025 (Monday): Start of Navratri

Navratri 2025 – An Important Festival

Navratri is one of the most popularly observed Hindu festivals, celebrating the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine divine avatars. The festival lasts for nine days of prayer, fasting, and cultural festivities nationwide. Shardiya Navratri will start on September 22, 2025, and end on October 2, 2025, which is also celebrated as Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

Curiously, October 2, 2025, will also be Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday. Schools will be closed that day as well, providing students and families with a chance to celebrate both Vijayadashami and the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

Final Note

Though September can be studious with exams and school assignments, the planned holidays are a good balance between studying and resting. The holidays do not only give children a break but also better connect them to cultural heritage and community life.

Also read: AAI ATC Score Card 2025 Released for Junior Executive Exam: Direct Link To Download Scorecards