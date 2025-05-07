CGBSE Results 2025: Chhattisgarh Class 10 & 12 Board Results Declared at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today, May 7, at 3 PM. The official announcement will be made by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a press conference.

This year, over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE board exams. The Class 10 exams were conducted from March 3 to March 24, while the Class 12 exams were held between March 1 and March 28, 2025.

Where to Check CGBSE Result 2025

Students can access their results online through the following platforms:

Official CGBSE websites:

Steps to Download CGBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet 2025

Visit the India Today CGBSE Results 2025 page.

Select the appropriate link for Class 10 or Class 12.

Enter your roll number as mentioned on your admit card.

Fill in the captcha code as displayed on the screen.

Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Last Year’s Performance at a Glance

Class 10 Pass Percentage (2024): 75.64%

Girls: 79.35%

Boys: 71.12%

Class 12 Pass Percentage (2024): 87.04%

Girls: 83.72%

Boys: 76.91%

As seen last year, girls outperformed boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Distribution of Hard Copy Mark Sheets

The distribution of physical mark sheets and certificates will begin on May 8, 2025, from 10:00 AM onwards. These documents will be dispatched to schools via 55 designated centres across the state. Students can collect their original documents from their respective schools the same day.

Stay tuned to this page for live updates on the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2025 as soon as they are released.