CET CELL - Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List 2025 on July 15

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will release the provisional merit list for MBA/MMS admissions on July 15, 2025. Students who applied for admission can check and download the list from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

The list was earlier supposed to be out on July 12, 2025, but has been postponed.

🔽 How To Download Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List 2025:

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on "Provisional Merit List Display" under the "Important Links" section

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Click on Submit

The merit list will appear on your screen

Download and save it for future reference

📢 Objections Window: July 16 to 18

If candidates find any mistakes in the provisional merit list, they can raise objections from July 16 to July 18, 2025 (till 5 PM).

While submitting objections, candidates must provide valid proof/documents.

Candidates who chose physical document verification earlier will need to visit the Facilitation Centre (FC) to resolve issues.

The final response from the CET Cell will be updated in the candidate's login.

🗓️ Important Dates:

Last date to submit application & documents: July 12, 2025 (5 PM)

Provisional Merit List Release: July 15, 2025

Objection Window: July 16–18, 2025 (5 PM)

Final Merit List Release: July 21, 2025