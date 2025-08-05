CBSE Results 2025: Education Ministry Responds to Delay, Confirms Unfair Means at Odisha Centres

The Ministry of Education has officially addressed concerns in the Lok Sabha regarding the delay in CBSE Class 10 and 12 results for students from two examination centres in Bargarh, Odisha. The delay was due to the alleged use of unfair means during the board exams.

Over 1,100 Students Affected Across Two Schools

Responding to a query raised by MP Shri Pradeep Purohit, Minister of State for Education Shri Jayant Chaudhary stated that a total of 1,185 students were affected. These candidates had appeared for their board exams from:

Padampur Public School, P.O. Padampur, Bargarh

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Bandupali, Bargarh

Enquiry Confirmed Malpractice at Exam Centres

The CBSE placed the results of these centres under the "Result Later" category after Chief Nodal Supervisors raised red flags about potential use of unfair means. A detailed enquiry followed, and the findings were reviewed by the Board’s Unfair Means Committee, whose recommendations were accepted.

Final Verdict: 885 Results Cancelled, 300 Students Cleared

Based on the enquiry:

885 students (369 from Class 10 and 516 from Class 12) had their results cancelled for involvement in unfair practices.

300 students (239 from Class 10 and 61 from Class 12) were found innocent and were subsequently exonerated.

The final results for the exonerated students were declared on May 26, 2025, after the investigation concluded.

Supplementary Exams and Disciplinary Action

Students whose results were cancelled were provided an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. Additionally, disciplinary action has been taken against the academic staff involved from the two schools.

The CBSE had earlier withheld these results when it announced the national Class 10 and 12 results on May 13, 2025.

Support for Affected Students

To minimize academic stress and prevent delays in the admission process, authorities ensured timely steps and support for affected students, according to the Ministry’s statement.