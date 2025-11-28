CBSE CTET December 2025 Registration Begins: Apply at ctet.nic.in Before December 18

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online at ctet.nic.in.

The last date to apply is December 18, 2025, and the CTET exam will be conducted on February 8, 2026.

CBSE CTET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

For Paper I (Classes I–V)

Completed or currently in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed).

For Paper II (Classes VI–VIII)

A Bachelor’s degree along with:

Two-year B.Ed, or

Four-year B.A./B.Sc.Ed, or

Four-year B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed

Age Limit

No upper age limit for appearing in CTET 2025.

CBSE CTET 2025 Application Fee

General and OBC Candidates

₹1,000 for one paper

₹1,200 for both papers

SC, ST and PwD Candidates

₹500 for one paper

₹600 for both papers

CBSE CTET 2025 Exam Pattern

Exam Format

Two papers:

Paper I → For Classes I–V

Paper II → For Classes VI–VIII

Each paper has 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

No negative marking

Paper I Subjects

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I

Language II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

Paper II Subjects

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I

Language II

Mathematics & Science or Social Studies

How to Apply for CBSE CTET December 2025

Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in

Click on the link “Apply for CTET 2025”

Complete the registration with personal and academic details

Select the exam centre, paper choice (I, II or both), and preferred language

Upload your passport-size photo and signature as per guidelines

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Important Dates