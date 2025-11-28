CBSE CTET December 2025 Registration Begins: Apply at ctet.nic.in Before December 18

Nov 28, 2025, 16:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online at ctet.nic.in.

The last date to apply is December 18, 2025, and the CTET exam will be conducted on February 8, 2026.

CBSE CTET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

For Paper I (Classes I–V)

  • Completed or currently in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed).

For Paper II (Classes VI–VIII)

A Bachelor’s degree along with:

  • Two-year B.Ed, or
  • Four-year B.A./B.Sc.Ed, or
  • Four-year B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed

Age Limit

  • No upper age limit for appearing in CTET 2025.

CBSE CTET 2025 Application Fee

General and OBC Candidates

  • ₹1,000 for one paper
  • ₹1,200 for both papers

SC, ST and PwD Candidates

  • ₹500 for one paper
  • ₹600 for both papers

CBSE CTET 2025 Exam Pattern

Exam Format

Two papers:

  • Paper I → For Classes I–V
  • Paper II → For Classes VI–VIII
  • Each paper has 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
  • No negative marking

Paper I Subjects

  • Child Development and Pedagogy
  • Language I
  • Language II
  • Mathematics
  • Environmental Studies

Paper II Subjects

  • Child Development and Pedagogy
  • Language I
  • Language II
  • Mathematics & Science or Social Studies

How to Apply for CBSE CTET December 2025

  • Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in
  • Click on the link “Apply for CTET 2025”
  • Complete the registration with personal and academic details
  • Select the exam centre, paper choice (I, II or both), and preferred language
  • Upload your passport-size photo and signature as per guidelines
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Submit the form
  • Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Important Dates

  • Last Date to Apply: December 18, 2025
  • CTET Exam Date: February 8, 2026
  • For more details, visit the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in.

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