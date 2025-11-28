CBSE CTET December 2025 Registration Begins: Apply at ctet.nic.in Before December 18
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online at ctet.nic.in.
The last date to apply is December 18, 2025, and the CTET exam will be conducted on February 8, 2026.
CBSE CTET 2025 Eligibility Criteria
For Paper I (Classes I–V)
- Completed or currently in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed).
For Paper II (Classes VI–VIII)
A Bachelor’s degree along with:
- Two-year B.Ed, or
- Four-year B.A./B.Sc.Ed, or
- Four-year B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed
Age Limit
- No upper age limit for appearing in CTET 2025.
CBSE CTET 2025 Application Fee
General and OBC Candidates
- ₹1,000 for one paper
- ₹1,200 for both papers
SC, ST and PwD Candidates
- ₹500 for one paper
- ₹600 for both papers
CBSE CTET 2025 Exam Pattern
Exam Format
Two papers:
- Paper I → For Classes I–V
- Paper II → For Classes VI–VIII
- Each paper has 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
- No negative marking
Paper I Subjects
- Child Development and Pedagogy
- Language I
- Language II
- Mathematics
- Environmental Studies
Paper II Subjects
- Child Development and Pedagogy
- Language I
- Language II
- Mathematics & Science or Social Studies
How to Apply for CBSE CTET December 2025
- Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in
- Click on the link “Apply for CTET 2025”
- Complete the registration with personal and academic details
- Select the exam centre, paper choice (I, II or both), and preferred language
- Upload your passport-size photo and signature as per guidelines
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit the form
- Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Important Dates
- Last Date to Apply: December 18, 2025
- CTET Exam Date: February 8, 2026
- For more details, visit the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in.