CBSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Website, SMS, DigiLocker Options

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the Class 12 results for 2026 in the coming days. Based on previous years’ patterns, students can expect the announcement between May 12 and May 15. While the official date is yet to be confirmed, preparations for the result release appear to be in the final stages.

To ensure a smooth experience for students, CBSE offers multiple options to access results, both online and offline.

Different Methods to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

Official Website

Students can visit the board’s official portals such as CBSE Official Website and CBSE Results Portal to view their results. By entering their roll number and other required details, they can download their marksheets directly.

DigiLocker Platform

Results will also be available through DigiLocker. Students need to log in to their accounts to access digital copies of their marksheets and certificates.

UMANG Application

Another convenient option is the UMANG App. Students can check their scores by logging in with their registered mobile number and entering their exam credentials.

SMS Facility

For those with limited internet access, CBSE provides an SMS-based service. Students can type “CBSE12” followed by their roll number and send it to 7738299899 to receive their results on their phones.

IVRS (Phone Call Service)

CBSE also offers an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). Students can call 24300699 (add STD code 011 if calling from outside Delhi) to hear their results through an automated system.

Expected Result Date

The Class 12 results are anticipated to be released between May 13 and May 15, 2026. However, students should keep checking official announcements for confirmation.

Stay Prepared

Students are advised to keep their roll number and other required details ready to avoid last-minute hassle. With multiple ways to check results, CBSE aims to ensure that every student can access their marks without difficulty.

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