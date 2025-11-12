CAT 2025 Admit Card To be Released Today at iimcat.ac.in – Download Now

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is releasing the CAT 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025, on their official website, iimcat.ac.in. If you're one of the 2.95 lakh candidates registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, you can download your hall ticket using your login credentials.

CAT 2025 Exam Details

Exam Date: November 30, 2025

Exam Duration: 2 hours

Exam Sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

Test Cities: 170 cities across India

Exam Slots: 3 sessions

How to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Click on the 'login' option

Enter your CAT ID and password

Click on 'Submit'

Check your details on the admit card and download for future use

Important Details on CAT 2025 Hall Ticket

Name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Photo

Signature

Address

Exam date and slot

Exam centre address

Reporting time

Exam guidelines

Remember to carry a printed copy of your admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. If you encounter any issues, contact the CAT helpdesk at cathelpdesk@iimcat.co.in or 1-800-210-0175.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Holidays 2026: Full List of Public Holidays and Long Weekends