CAT 2025 Admit Card To be Released Today at iimcat.ac.in – Download Now
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is releasing the CAT 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025, on their official website, iimcat.ac.in. If you're one of the 2.95 lakh candidates registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, you can download your hall ticket using your login credentials.
CAT 2025 Exam Details
- Exam Date: November 30, 2025
- Exam Duration: 2 hours
- Exam Sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
- Test Cities: 170 cities across India
- Exam Slots: 3 sessions
How to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card
- Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in
- Click on the 'login' option
- Enter your CAT ID and password
- Click on 'Submit'
- Check your details on the admit card and download for future use
Important Details on CAT 2025 Hall Ticket
- Name
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Category
- Photo
- Signature
- Address
- Exam date and slot
- Exam centre address
- Reporting time
- Exam guidelines
Remember to carry a printed copy of your admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. If you encounter any issues, contact the CAT helpdesk at cathelpdesk@iimcat.co.in or 1-800-210-0175.
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