August 18 Holiday for Schools in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Likely: Heavy Rain Forecast

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry schools will probably close on August 18, 2025, as heavy rains have been predicted in some districts by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). The authorities are mulling the holiday of educational institutions as a precautionary step with weather conditions likely to aggravate because of the low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal.

A low-pressure area is most likely to form over the northwestern and the adjacent west-central Bay of Bengal on August 18, as predicted by the RMC. As and when it forms, it will strengthen monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and cause widespread rain and thunderstorms.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in several areas of northern and southern Tamil Nadu during the weekend. Even some of the coastal and interior districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal, could see gusty surface winds of 40–50 kmph.

They have cautioned particularly for intense showers in hilly areas, particularly in the Nilgiris and some parts of Coimbatore district. Local bodies have been instructed to remain on high alert for potential landslips, flash floods, and for breaking of road connectivity in these sensitive areas.

In the meantime, severe weather conditions are also expected over the Arabian Sea. Squally winds of 45–55 kmph are likely to hit the west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, the Konkan-Goa coast, and the east-central and northeast Arabian Sea. The same conditions are likely along the coasts of Karnataka and Kerala and off the Lakshadweep islands, where winds are likely to occasionally gust up to 65 kmph.

Following these predictions, fishermen have been advised strictly not to go out to sea until things get better since rough seas and strong winds may inflict severe dangers.

Meteorologists say that once the low-pressure system fully develops, it could trigger intense rainfall across multiple districts of Tamil Nadu later this week. While this may help alleviate water shortages in certain regions, it also raises concerns about waterlogging and flooding in low-lying urban areas.

The state government has ordered local governments to remain on alert for potential disruptions in transportation, electricity, and water levels in rivers and reservoirs. Inhabitants of hill and coastal areas have been advised to remain vigilant and heed safety warnings.

The RMC assured that fresh warnings and alert signals will be issued from time to time as the weather pattern changes, readying citizens as well as authorities on a timely basis.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan’s Luxury Holiday Home in Qatar’s The Pearl Island: Full Details