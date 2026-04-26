April 27 School Holiday or Not in India?

Students and parents across India are checking whether schools will remain closed on April 27, 2026. The holiday status varies by state, mainly due to early summer vacations and heatwave-related decisions.

Is April 27 a School Holiday?

April 27, 2026 is not a national public holiday. However, in several states, schools are closed due to summer vacations or extreme heat conditions.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, summer holidays have already begun. Schools will remain closed on April 27, 2026 as part of the scheduled summer vacation.

Odisha

Odisha has officially declared summer vacation starting April 27 due to rising temperatures. All schools across the state are closed from this date.

Madhya Pradesh (Some Areas)

In parts of Madhya Pradesh, such as Indore, authorities have advanced summer holidays for younger classes starting April 27 due to severe heatwave conditions.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has already started summer holidays from April 20, so schools remain closed on April 27.

Delhi

There is no official holiday on April 27 in Delhi. Schools are generally open, although summer vacations are expected later in May.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, April 27 is not a declared holiday. Schools are open, but some institutions have adjusted timings due to heatwave conditions.

Karnataka

Karnataka does not have a holiday on April 27. Schools are functioning as per the academic calendar, though summer holidays may begin later.

Kerala

Kerala schools are generally open on April 27, as summer vacations usually begin in May.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu schools may begin summer holidays around late April or early May. Some schools could be closed, but it is not a uniform holiday across the state.

Other States

Across India, April 27 is not a festival-based holiday. However, due to increasing temperatures:

Some states have declared early summer vacations

Others have reduced school hours or shifted timings

Conclusion

April 27, 2026, is not a nationwide school holiday, but many states have declared closures due to summer conditions.

Schools are closed in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh

Partial closures or early vacations are seen in some regions like Madhya Pradesh

Schools remain open in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and most parts of Tamil Nadu

Students should confirm with their respective schools for exact holiday status.