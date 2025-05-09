APBRAGCET Gurukulam 5th Class Results: Click Here for Gurukulam Entrance Exam Results 2025

The results for the AP Gurukulam 5th class entrance exam have been released. Students can download their rank cards by entering their Aadhaar number, date of birth, and mobile number on the official website: apbragcet.apcfss.in/fifthh-rankcard

The AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWRIES) conducted the exam for admissions into 5th class and junior intermediate for the academic year 2025.

A total of 32,823 students appeared for the 5th class entrance exam, which has 15,020 available seats, while 32,733 students wrote the junior intermediate entrance exam, competing for 13,680 seats.