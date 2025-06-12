AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Out Today at 5 PM at bse.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (AP BSE) will declare the AP Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Results 2025 today at 5 PM. The results will be published on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

How to check AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Online

AP SSC Supplementary examiners can view their results online through the simple steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website : Navigate to bse.ap.gov.in, the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

: Navigate to bse.ap.gov.in, the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Click on the result link : On the home page, click on the 'AP SSC supplementary results 2025' link.

: On the home page, click on the 'AP SSC supplementary results 2025' link. Enter login credentials : Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number.

: Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number. Submit and see the result : Press the 'Submit' button to see your AP SSC supplementary result 2025.

: Press the 'Submit' button to see your AP SSC supplementary result 2025. Download result for later use: Verify your details and download the result for later use.

AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025

AP SSC supplementary exams were conducted for students who did not pass the AP SSC Exams 2025 conducted earlier in March 2025. The supplementary exams gave students a chance to better their marks and pass the exams.

Result Portal

The candidates will have to input their hall ticket number in the result portal to view their AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025. The result portal will be posted on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Stay Updated

Applicants are suggested to keep themselves abreast of the official website for the most recent updates regarding the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025. The results will be announced today at 5 PM, and applicants can view their results online through the steps indicated above.

