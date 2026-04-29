AP 10th Class Results 2026 Tomorrow, April 30

The long wait for students who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh SSC (Class 10) examinations is about to end. The results are scheduled to be declared on April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM, with Education Minister Nara Lokesh expected to officially release them through the X platform.

Thousands of students across the state have been eagerly awaiting their scorecards, and the announcement will bring clarity on their academic performance and next steps.

Evaluation Completed Across 23 Districts

The answer sheet evaluation process was conducted across all 23 districts of Andhra Pradesh and was completed by April 15. The exercise involved coordinated efforts from teachers, Chief Superintendents, Squad Officers, and other examination staff.

To improve accuracy, marks were entered both manually and through digital devices. This year, authorities introduced tablets during the evaluation process to reduce calculation mistakes and enhance efficiency. Although there were minor delays at the beginning due to data entry adjustments, the process was completed successfully.

Officials also ensured that coding and decoding procedures were handled promptly, helping speed up the preparation of results.

Steps to Download AP SSC Marks Memo

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results online:

Visit the official website – bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the “AP SSC Results 2026” link available on the homepage

Enter your roll number and required credentials

Submit the details to view your result

Download the marks memo and keep a printed copy for reference

Students can access their results through:

SSC Results Portal: https://results.bse.ap.gov.in

Mana Mitra WhatsApp: Send “Hi” to 9552300009

LEAP Mobile App (for students as well)

DigiLocker (App & Website)

Supplementary Exams and Recounting Option

Students who are unable to pass in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams through their respective schools. Additionally, those who feel there has been an error in their marks can apply for re-verification or recounting.

Previous Year Performance Trends

The pass percentage in AP SSC exams has varied over the past few years:

In 2025, around 6.14 lakh students appeared, with over 4.98 lakh passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.14%. Girls outperformed boys with 84.09%, while boys recorded 78.31%.

In 2024, the pass percentage was higher at 86.69%, with more than 5.34 lakh students clearing the exam out of 6.16 lakh candidates.

In 2023, the pass percentage dropped to 72.26%, even though over 6.64 lakh students had appeared.

Final Note

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready and regularly check the official websites for updates. With lakhs of students waiting, servers may experience heavy traffic immediately after the results are announced.

Also read: Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time & Where to Watch Live Updates