AP EDCET 2025 Results Today, June 21 at 3.45 PM: Download at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2025 results are going to be released today, June 21, 2025 at 3.45 PM. The results will be released at the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) office. APSCHE Chairman Balakishtha Reddy and Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor K. Pratap Reddy will announce the results.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their scores and download their rank cards from the official APSCHE website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The AP EDCET 2025 exam was conducted on June 5, 2025, under the supervision of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. This entrance test is conducted for admissions into B.Ed. and B.Ed. (Special Education) programs for the academic year 2025–26.

Earlier, APSCHE had released the preliminary answer key, response sheets, and the master question paper. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections to the provisional key within the given deadline.

All candidates are advised to visit the official website to view their results and download their rank cards, which are required for the next steps in the B.Ed. admission process.