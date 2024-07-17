AP EAPCET seat allotment results live: Check now!

Today, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the final engineering allotment list. Students who registered for the AP EAPCET counselling can now check the final seat allotment results. Candidates who appeared in the first phase of counselling can access the seat allotment results through the official website by using a registered number and password or date of birth.

Students who were allotted seats in the first phase of counselling must self-report in their respective colleges between July 18 and July 23.

How to check?

Firstly, visit the official website. i.e.https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/

On the homepage, select the seat allotment result option link.

A new page with results will appear. Enter your registered number and password or date of birth, then click enter.

Results will be displayed on the screen.

Also read: PhD admissions at Osmania University are open. Apply now!