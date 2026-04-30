AP Class 10 Results 2026 Released at 11 AM – Direct Link Here

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh has officially released the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 today, April 30, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their marks memo through the official results portal and other digital platforms.

This year, more than 6 lakh students took part in the AP Class 10 board exams, making it one of the largest state-level examinations in India.

Where to Check AP SSC Results 2026

Candidates can check and download their results from the official website:

results.bse.ap.gov.in

In addition to the official portal, students can also access their marks through:

DigiLocker

LEAP Mobile App

ManaMitra WhatsApp Service

Students are advised to use alternative platforms if the official website experiences heavy traffic.

How to Download AP SSC Marks Memo 2026

Follow these steps to check your results online:

Visit the official results website

Click on the AP SSC Results 2026 link

Enter your hall ticket number

Submit the details

Your marks memo will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Steps to Check AP SSC Results on DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets digitally via DigiLocker:

Open the DigiLocker portal or app

Select AP SSC Results 2026

Click on the Class X marks memo link

View your result

Download the document for later use

Get Results via WhatsApp and Mobile App

The state government has also enabled easy access through messaging and mobile applications:

ManaMitra WhatsApp Service: Send “Hi” to 9552300009 and enter your hall ticket number to receive your result instantly.

LEAP Mobile App: Download the app from the Play Store, log in, and access your marks memo directly.

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