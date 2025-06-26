Allahabad University Releases BA III Semester Results at coe.allduniv.ac.in

The University of Allahabad has officially announced the results for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) III 3rd and 4th semester examinations. Students can now check and download their results from the university's result portal at https://coe.allduniv.ac.in/result/.

This long-awaited update brings relief and clarity to BA III students eager to know their academic performance. The university has simultaneously released results across a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, demonstrating its commitment to transparent and timely academic evaluations.

Other Semester and PG Results Declared

In addition to the BA III results, Allahabad University has published results for several other courses in the 1st and 2nd semester/year categories, including:

DS(I) I Sem

FCS(I) I Sem

IPM(I) I Sem

Postgraduate results are also available for:

MA Philosophy II Sem

MSc Agriculture Botany II Sem

MTech Materials Science and Technology (MST) II Sem

MTech Earth System Science (ESS) II Sem

MFA Performing Arts (PA) II Sem

Furthermore, students enrolled in the BCA VI Semester can also now access their results online.

IPS and PGAT-II Entrance Scorecards Now Available

In a significant move, the university has released scorecards for candidates who appeared for IPS and PGAT-II entrance examinations.

Under the IPS category, scorecards are available for:

M.Sc. Food Technology

Master in Computer Applications (MCA)

M.Voc. in Media Studies

Music (Vocal)

PGAT-II candidates can now access their entrance exam results for various postgraduate courses, including:

MBA, MBA (Rural Development)

B.Ed., M.Ed., M.P.Ed.

MA/MSc in Mass Communication, Film Theatre, Bio-Chemistry, Agricultural Sciences, Material Science, Environmental Science, Biotechnology, and more

Master in Fine Arts (MFA)

Specialised programmes such as Women Studies, Gandhian Thought and Peace Studies, Applied Geology, Design and Innovation & Rural Technology, among others

How to Check Your Result Online

Students can easily access their results by following these steps:

Visit the official result portal: https:// coe.allduniv.ac.in/result/

Select your course and semester/year from the dropdown menu

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on “Submit” or “View Result”

Download and print your result for future reference

Important Note

Students are advised to carefully verify the information on their mark sheets. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact the university's examination authorities for rectification.

This comprehensive release ensures that students from multiple academic streams are updated with their results in a timely manner, helping them plan their academic and career paths ahead.