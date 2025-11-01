AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Now? Check Steps to Download

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the INI CET 2026 admit card for the January session anytime today, November 1. Once activated, candidates can download their admit cards directly from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, using their registration credentials.

The INI CET 2026 January Session examination is scheduled for November 9, 2025, and will be conducted in computer-based mode across designated centres nationwide. The exam serves as a single gateway for admission into postgraduate medical courses including MD, MS, MCh (6 years) and DM (6 years) offered by AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and NIMHANS.

How to Download AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card (Once Released)

Visit the official website: www.aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the “Academic Courses” section on the homepage

Select “INI CET (MD/MS/MCh/DM) 2026- January Session”

Click on the “Admit Card” link once it is activated

Enter your Registration ID, Exam Unique Code (EUC), Password, and Captcha code

Click Login to access your candidate dashboard

Verify all details displayed on the admit card

Download and take a clear printout for the exam day

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter ID to the exam centre. The admit card will include the candidate’s name, photograph, roll number, exam venue, date, time, and reporting instructions.

In case of any mismatch or error, candidates should immediately contact the AIIMS Examination Section via the helpline or official email mentioned on the website.

The INI CET exam will last three hours and include multiple-choice questions from clinical, pre-clinical, and para-clinical subjects. Each incorrect answer will result in a negative marking of one-third of a mark.