2026 Holidays Full List: National Holidays, Festivals, Optional Leaves & Delhi Gazetted Calendar
As 2025 draws to a close, the Central Government has issued the official holiday calendar for 2026, applicable to all Union government offices across India. The notification includes both compulsory nationwide holidays and a range of optional (restricted) holidays that employees can choose from.
Compulsory National Holidays
All Central government offices will remain closed on key national, cultural and religious occasions such as:
Republic Day
Independence Day
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Buddha Purnima
Christmas
Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)
Diwali (Deepavali)
Good Friday
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Id-ul-Fitr
Id-ul-Zuha
Mahavir Jayanti
Muharram
Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (Id-e-Milad)
These holidays apply uniformly across all Central establishments, regardless of location.
Optional Holidays for Employees
In addition to mandatory holidays, Central government employees may select two restricted holidays from an approved list each year. These optional days typically cover regional or community-specific festivals, allowing individuals to observe culturally significant occasions.
For employees posted outside Delhi, the structure varies slightly:
They must observe 14 compulsory holidays
They may choose three optional holidays from a list of 12 decided by the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee in each state capital.
Employees stationed in Delhi will follow an optional list finalised by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).
Optional Festivals for 2026
The restricted holiday options for 2026 include:
Holi
Ram Navami
Janmashtami
Maha Shivratri
Ganesh Chaturthi
Makar Sankranti
Onam
Pongal
Rath Yatra
Basant Panchami
Vishu, Baisakhi, Ugadi, Bohag Bihu and other regional New Year festivals
Chhath Puja, Karva Chauth and similar traditional observances
States may add more festivals to reflect local customs and cultural practices.
Holidays Subject to Moon Sighting
The government has noted that dates for:
Id-ul-Fitr
Id-ul-Zuha
Muharram
Id-e-Milad
may be revised later based on moon sightings. Updated notifications will be issued if necessary.
Gazetted Holidays for Delhi
The circular also lists all gazetted holidays applicable to Central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi, covering major national, cultural and religious observances throughout 2026.