US: Telangana Peoples Association of Dallas Conducts 11th Blood Drive in Dallas

Dallas, US: Telangana People’s Association of Dallas (TPAD) kick started its activities with blood drive, which is a tradition for TPAD to begin its year of activities. As it is familiar to the Dallas community that TPAD has been conducting blood drives for the past 10 years. Since COVID, TPAD has been conducting blood drives twice a year and this was its 11th blood drive.

This consistency in conducting blood drives put TPAD on a high pedestal in community service and helped attain the milestone of saving more than 1000 lives from blood collected through Carter Blood Care Center and Red Cross.

In recognition of this contribution and for having saved above 1000 lives in 11 blood drives, Carter Blood care recognized and named TPAD as “Community Champion”. Like every year since 2014, the blood draw was conducted in the premises of a local IT company office “IT Spin”.

According to TPAD, there were 61 donors who turned up to donate blood out of which 48 were qualified. Carter blood care, who conducted the blood draw, confirmed that they have collected 50 Pints of blood, with each Pint saving 3 lives, the blood drive by TPAD helped save 150 lives.

The 50 units of blood collected, would fulfill blood demand for high blood demanding medical procedures like 9 heart surgeries or 16 blood transfusions.In the blood drive that took all day with more than 70 registrations, donors queued up to donate blood. Because of time constraints, many of the donors were not able to donate blood.

TPAD has provided breakfast and lunch to all the blood donors and TPAD volunteers, who encouraged and brought donors from the local communities in Frisco, Allen, McKinney, Prosper, Plano, Irving and Coppell. Carter Blood care gifted a water bottle for blood donors.

The blood drive was coordinated by Rupa Kannayyagari, Naresh Lingampally and guided by Raghuveer Bandaru Reddy(FC Chair), Linga Reddy Alva(President), Sudhakar Kalasani(BOT Chair), and Roja Adepu (Coordinator) and supported by entire TPAD team and young volunteers from the community.

For this blood drive that lasted all day, TPAD provided an opportunity to students from local schools to volunteer for this very meaningful contribution to the community and motivated them to do more. The donors were well received and taken care of by Carter's technicians and TPADs volunteers.

TPAD expressed gratitude for the blood donors for taking their time and donating blood and to management of “IT Spin” for providing Parking and other mandatory facilities to the mobile blood draw bus and IT Spin office facilities and amenities for the donors to rest and after donating blood for the mandatory wait time after donating blood.

TPAD leadership and volunteers said it was their duty on behalf of the Telugu community to conduct service activities and serve the needs of the local community.

