New Jersey: A new Telugu association, Mana American Telugu Association (MATA), came into being in the United States on Friday, April 14, 2023. The grand launch ceremony of MATA was held at Royal Albert’s Palace in New Jersey and nearly 2,500 Telugu NRIs attended the event.

The event witnessed participation from representatives from New York, New Jersey, Greater Philly, Maryland, DC/Virginia, Albany, Dallas, Florida and Seattle cities. In addition to this, representatives from various associations like TANA, ATA, NATA, NATS, TFAS, TLCA,TAGDV and PTA also registered their presence at the event and welcomed the brand new Telugu association (MATA).

On this occasion, founders of MATA, Srinivas Ganagoni and Pradeep Samala explained the mission and vision of the association to the audience. They said the objective of this association is to preserve the Telugu culture, ensure equality among non-resident Telugus, serve the Telugu people, strive for women empowerment, to encourage the youth in building their career and providing best care for the senior citizens in the United States.

Srinivas and Pradeep added MATA is built on three core principles of Seva, Samskrithi and Samanathvam. The organisers of the event also informed that MATA was able to launch its chapters in nearly 20 cities such as New Jersey, New York, Greater Philly, Albany, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, North Carolina, Ohio, St.Louise, Los Angeles, California and Seattle and added more than 2,000 lifetime members were registered on a day 1 of the launch.

Later, cultural programmes were conducted at the Royal Albert’s Palace. Srilakshmi Kulakarni emceed the event in her own inimitable style and made the event a grand success. Nearly 60 students performed on MATA-Swagatha Geetham. The association anthem was penned by Dr. Vaddepalli Krishna. The music for the song was composed by Parthasarathy and Smt. Swathi Atluri choreographed the dance form. The Youth team, managed by Smt. Lakshmi Moparti, showcased their mission and vision of the association. Nearly 150 youth from local schools also performed various dance forms.

The popular playback singers Smt. Sunitha and Anirudh entertained the audience with their melodious songs and MLiveBand made the evening most memorable with their performances. The attendees had a memorable time and loved the delicious food which was served at the event.

The launching event was conceptualised and executed by the MATA Core team consists of Srinivas Ganagoni, Pradeep Samala, Sri Atluri, Sridhar Chillara, DamuGedala, Swathi Atluri, Jitender Reddy, Dr. Stanely Reddy, Pavan Darisi, Prasad Kunisetty, Sekar Vemparala, Hari Eppanapally, Gangadhar Vuppala, Kiran Duddagi, Vijay Bhaskar Kalal, Praveen Guduru, Mahender Narala, Ram Mohan Chinnala, Venkat Sunkireddy, Shekar Reddy Konala, Srinivas Kanakam, Lakshmi Moparthi, Krishna Siddhada, Gopi Vutkuri, Raghu Modupoju, Venu Gopal Giri, Venky Masti, Anjan Karnati,Giri Kambhammettu, Raghuram Rendeu Chintala, Girija Madasi, Sreedhar Gudala, Baburao Samala, Raj Anandesi, Tony Jannu, Satya Nemana, Ravi Karingula, Roopak Kalluri, Dipak Katta,Srinivas Komatpally, Suresh Khajana, SudhakarTuraga, Sudhakar Uppala, Jyothi Karnati, Shirisha Gundapaneni, Jaya Telunkuntla, Mallik Reddy, Ujwal Kastala, Mahesh Challuri, Purushotham Anumolu, Venkat Chilakamuri, Chaitu Madduri, Vekatesh Mutyala and Krsihnasree Gandamand Mallik Rao Bolla.

The New York MATA team comprising Dr.Stanley Reddy, Uday Dommaraju, Linga Reddy, Kiran Reddy Parvathala, and Prasad Vavilala graced the occasion.

The Greater Philly team comprising Sridhar Gudala, Mallik Rao Bolla, Naveen Yerra, Raja Gandhe, Sri Lakshmi Kulkarni, Mahipal Reddy Podduturi and Baba Sontyana attended the event.

The Albany team comprising Srinivas Aravapally, VV Rami Reddy, Sridhar Pentyala, Ram Mohan, Sridhar Tirumala and Kishore Kuppireddy made their presence felt at the event.

From the Maryland chapter, Srinivas Sayini, DC/Virginia, Dr. Saraswathi, Babu Rao Samala and Srinivas Thatipamula graced the occasion and extended their support.

Tonny Janu from Florida, Raj Anandesi from Dallas and Vijay Gaddam from Seattle also attended the event.