Srinivasan K. Swamy of R.K Swamy Hansa Group, Elected as Chairman of A.B.C.

Mr. Srinivasan K. Swamy, Executive Chairman of R K Swamy Hansa Group has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2023-2024.

Mr. Swamy currently serves as Chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations, he was earlier President / Chairman of International Advertising Association (IAA), IAA India Chapter, Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations, Advertising Agencies Association of India, Advertising Standards Council of India, All India Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Madras Management Association.

Mr. Swamy was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).

Deputy Chairman:-

Mr. Riyad Mathew, Chief Associate Editor & Director of Malayala Manorama representing Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.

Hon. Secretary:-

Mr. Mohit Jain, Executive Director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. representing Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the Hon. Secretary of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.

Hon. Treasurer:-

Mr. Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO Media & OOH of Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd. representing Advertising Agencies Members on the

Council was unanimously re-elected as the Hon. Treasurer of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.

Members on the Bureau’s Council of Management for the year 2023-2024 are as under:

Advertising Agencies Representatives

1. Mr. Srinivasan K Swamy, R K Swamy Ltd. – Chairman

2. Mr. Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd. – Hon. Treasurer

3. Mr. Prasanth Kumar, Group M Media India Private Limited

4. Ms. Vaishali Verma, Initiative Media (India) Pvt. Ltd

Publishers Representatives

1. Mr. Riyad Mathew - Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd.. – Dy. Chairman

2. Mr. Pratap G. Pawar – Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd.

3. Mr. Shailesh Gupta - Jagran Prakashan Ltd

4. Mr. Praveen Someshwar – HT Media Ltd.

5. Mr. Mohit Jain – Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. - Hon. Secretary

6. Mr. Dhruba Mukherjee – ABP Pvt. Ltd.

7. Mr. Karan. Darda - Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd

8. Mr. Girish Agarwal – DB Corp Limited

Advertiser Representatives

1. Mr. Karunesh Bajaj, ITC Ltd.

2. Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor Company Ltd.

3. Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Secretariat

Mr. Hormuzd Masani – Secretary General

