Queensland and India partner for future space and defence technologies

Ferra Aerospace India through Queensland-based Ferra Engineering Australia has entered a contractual agreement by signing an MoU with Dynamatic Technologies Limited to enhance their scale and capabilities in strategic aerospace manufacturing. This will also lead to collaboration on product integration, testing, technology development of airframe structures and precision aerospace components for customers across the Indian market.

With its increased manufacturing capability, in-house engineering services and assembly setup, Ferra India is now equipped to support more end-to-end services to its global customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Cameron Dick, Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment for the state of Queensland quoted, “We commend the Ferra’s Brisbane and India teams for securing deals with prestigious customers in India like Dynamatic Technologies. Partnerships with global defence giants like Boeing and Dynamatic Technologies strengthen Queensland’s advanced manufacturing capabilities. Support and advancement of companies like Ferra further diversifies our economy and builds on our existing skills base in Queensland.”

Trade and Investment Queensland relationship with Ferra is well established having assisted the company to achieve several export outcomes in markets like the UK. The Treasurer also recently visited Ferra’s headquarters in Brisbane to inspect the company’s progress manufacturing components for Boeing’s autonomous MQ-28A Ghost Bat aircraft.

India is one of Queensland’s largest trading partners. In 2021–22, India was Queensland's fourth largest goods trading partner (exports plus imports) and the trade was valued at $20.6 billion. During this time, Queensland’s exported goods to India totalled $19.4 billion, representing Queensland’s second largest goods export market and 71.1% of Australia's goods exports to India. The trade between India and Queensland has been further strengthened by the India-Australia ECTA. The partnership between Ferra Engineering of Queensland and Dynamatic Technologies of Bangalore is one such monumental partnership which strengthens India and Queensland’s trade relations.

The MoU was signed by Managing Director and General Manager of Ferra Aerospace PVT LTD, Mr Sridhar Chintha and CEO & Managing Director of Dynamatic Technologies Limited, Udayant Malhoutra in the presence of Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Queensland Cameron Dick MP, Chief Executive Officer of Trade and Investment Queensland, Justin McGowan, and senior officials from Queensland Government during the Treasurer’s India Trade Mission.

Expressing his thoughts on the partnership, Mr David Rogers, Group CFO - Ferra Engineering said, "Succeeding in these opportunities allows for strengthening of our industrial base within our Indian subsidiary and expanding out to the wider Ferra Group. Thanks to support from the Queensland Government, we can further boost defence manufacturing capabilities for a range of upcoming projects, including delivering against the new MoU with Dynamatic Technologies.”

Dynamatic Technologies is a global contributor to the aerospace industry and has strong links with defence and aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India and around the world. Establishing further capabilities for Ferra in India fortifies the company’s manufacturing base in support of Australian programs which are delivered from their homebase in Queensland.

Udayant Malhoutra, the CEO & Managing Director of Dynamatic Technologies Limited noted, "This partnership between Dynamatic and Ferra Aerospace will enable us to develop new products that are specific to customer requirements. This collaboration will fast track the production and development of aerospace components using the state-of-the art facilities and resources available at Ferra Aerospace and Dynamatic in Bengaluru, India."

