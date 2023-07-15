Muzigal launches its State-of-the-art Music Academy in Manikonda, Hyderabad

Muzigal, India’s largest Music Education Platform, launched its 6th state-of-the-art music academy in Hyderabad. Located in Manikonda (Hyderabad), it boasts of an unmatched ambience which is highly conducive to the learning of music including vocal and instrumental.

With a capacity to accommodate over 500 students, spread over multiple batches, the Music Academy at Kothapet will offer lessons in Piano, Keyboard, Guitar, Drums, Carnatic Vocals, Hindustani Vocals, Western Vocals, Violin and Ukulele. For the inaugural month, post the launch of the Music Academy, Muzigal is offering one-month free music education.

Speaking at the launch of Muzigal’s Manikonda Academy, Muzigal’s Founder Dr. Lakshminarayana Yeluri said, “The Muzigal Academy builds on our mission of democratizing music education by giving learners access to a state-of-the-art learning center in their own community. This will represent the best learning and teaching experience one could hope for in music. It will cater to the widest range of courses in Indian classical and western music taught by expert music teachers. In addition to these, a structured curriculum, periodic assessments, certification, flexible fee payment plans, highly trained teachers, and easy access, make it learner-centric at heart.”

With over 10,000 students spread across India, USA, UK, Australia, and UAE, supported by 400+ trained music teachers and over 40,000 classes completed successfully, Muzigal has helped students fulfil their music aspirations globally, whether they are hobby learners or serious learners hoping to achieve Trinity grade certification.

Muzigal’s academy epitomizes and reimagines neighbourhood music academies with state-of-the-art infrastructure, wide choice of music courses, dedicated staff, trained teachers and a shop-front. Muzigal invites learners of all age groups and walks of life to come and join the fun.

Muzigal provides a comprehensive approach to music education by leveraging its online presence, offline academies and expert teachers to address the needs of music learners. This approach ensures that students have the resources and guidance necessary to achieve their musical aspirations.

The Manikonda Muzigal Academy is located at Shivapuri Colony, Muppas Panchavati Colony, Manikonda Jagir, Hyderabad, Telangana 500089