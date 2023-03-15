Cyient and iBASEt Inaugurate Center of Excellence to Drive Digital Innovation in Aerospace and Heavy Equipment Industries

Hyderabad: Cyient, a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company, announced the opening of a Center of Excellence (CoE) to strengthen its partnership with iBASEt to drive digital transformation in the aerospace and heavy equipment industries. Cyient entered into a strategic collaboration with iBASEt in 2022, and the opening of the CoE is a testament to the continued investments being made by both companies to address complex problems manufacturers face.

iBASEt and Cyient are investing in creating cutting-edge solutions and accelerators for the MES and MRO industry, brought together by a global team of SMEs, techno-functional consultants, developers, and test engineers with considerable experience. Their facility, located in Hyderabad, will provide the experts opportunities to collaborate, grow and promote solutions crafted to boost benefit realisation, upgrade production productivity and streamline MRO operations.

"iBase-t continues to lead the complex discrete manufacturing industry with next-generation manufacturing, quality and sustainment operations solutions,"stated Naveen Poonian, President & CEO at iBase-t."We are delighted to collaborate with Cyient in launching this Center of Excellence, which will serve as an accelerator of innovation and value, helping to further reach and successfully serve our growing joint customer base in complex industrial markets."

"Cyient and iBaset are global strategic partners in digital transformation and will continue to invest in innovative digital solutions that combineCyient’s strong manufacturing operations management service and iBaset’sbest-in-class product suite.” said Prabhakar Shetty, Chief Digital Officer, Cyient. “We are poised to make an impact with our synergies on industry focus, expertise in Aero and heavy equipment industries, and know-how of our customers’ multi-year digital transformation journey.”

