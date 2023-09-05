ED raids multiple locations in Bhopal in Rs 250 cr loan fraud involving Peoples Group

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it recently conducted search operations at multiple locations in Bhopal in the case of Peoples Group-Bhopal and the entities under it -- Sarvajanik Jankalyan Parmarthik Nyas, Peoples University, Sarks Metal Pvt Ltd, and their Directors Rohit Pandit, Mayank Vishnoi and others in a loan fraud of Rs 250 crore.The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on a complaint filed by Registrar of Companies, Gwalior wherein it was alleged that directors of Peoples General Hospital Pvt Ltd, Peoples International & Services Pvt Ltd and PGH International Pvt Ltd abused their positions and gave loans of more than 250 crore at zero or very low interest rates to related entities, causing wrongful loss to the shareholders and wrongful gain to related entities.

During the search operations, cash of Rs eight lakh was seized and various incriminating documents were found which revealed lending of loan to various related entities.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

