ED attaches Rs 6.34 lakh assets of Raipur man who funded SIMI, Indian Mujahideen

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) In a terror finance case linked to Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen (IM), the ED provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 6.34 lakh of a Raipur man who handled Rs 42 lakh for the banned outfits, an official said on Saturday.

Raju Khan’s properties were seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, he said.

Raju Khan was one of the key conduits in the terror fund network with alleged links to Pakistan, the ED said.

He received deposits in his bank account, withdrew the amounts immediately, and handed them over to persons as instructed by “Khalid of Pakistan” and Dheeraj Sao.

Analysis of his bank accounts revealed that a total cash amounting to Rs 48.82 lakh was deposited in his account by the above syndicate, and out of this, he transferred Rs 42.47 lakh in cash to other persons linked with SIMI and IM after retaining a commission (Proceeds of Crime) of about 13 per cent or Rs 6.34 lakh.

The ED initiated an investigation in the case on the basis of an FIR registered by Khamtarai Police Station, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, against Dheeraj Sao and others, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The FIR alleged that some bank accounts were being used to receive funds from unknown persons in India on the instructions of Khalid, and the amounts so received were being transferred to Zubair Hussain, Aysha Banu and Raju Khan, alleged members of the banned organisations SIMI and IM.

Investigation by ED revealed that Dheeraj Sao, alias Dheeraj Kumar, at the behest of Khalid, was engaged in misusing multiple bank accounts to divert funds received in the form of cash deposits from different sources.

These funds were routed to accounts of Zubair Hussain, Aysha Banu and others, either directly or through multiple layers, the ED said.

So far, movable and immovable properties worth Rs 9.15 lakh have been provisionally attached, the probe agency said.

